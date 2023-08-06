Rescuers carry out rescue and relief operations in Shulan, NE China

Xinhua) 10:38, August 06, 2023

Rescuers carry out rescue and relief operations in Qili Township, Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 5, 2023.

Shulan City has been experiencing continuous rainy weather since Tuesday night. About 134,000 people have been affected, with more than 14,300 people evacuated, according to the flood control and drought relief headquarters of Shulan.

Continuous heavy rainfall caused flooding, bridge collapses and road damages in several towns of Shulan. Jilin Province have dispatched many rescue reinforcements to Shulan to offer disaster relief support. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 5, 2023 shows rescuers carrying out search and rescue operations in a flood-affected area in Qili Township, Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province.

Shulan City has been experiencing continuous rainy weather since Tuesday night. About 134,000 people have been affected, with more than 14,300 people evacuated, according to the flood control and drought relief headquarters of Shulan.

Continuous heavy rainfall caused flooding, bridge collapses and road damages in several towns of Shulan. Jilin Province have dispatched many rescue reinforcements to Shulan to offer disaster relief support. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Rescuers carry out rescue and relief operations in Qili Township, Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 5, 2023.

Shulan City has been experiencing continuous rainy weather since Tuesday night. About 134,000 people have been affected, with more than 14,300 people evacuated, according to the flood control and drought relief headquarters of Shulan.

Continuous heavy rainfall caused flooding, bridge collapses and road damages in several towns of Shulan. Jilin Province have dispatched many rescue reinforcements to Shulan to offer disaster relief support. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Rescuers carry out rescue and relief operations in Qili Township, Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 5, 2023.

Shulan City has been experiencing continuous rainy weather since Tuesday night. About 134,000 people have been affected, with more than 14,300 people evacuated, according to the flood control and drought relief headquarters of Shulan.

Continuous heavy rainfall caused flooding, bridge collapses and road damages in several towns of Shulan. Jilin Province have dispatched many rescue reinforcements to Shulan to offer disaster relief support. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Rescuers carry out rescue and relief operations in Qili Township, Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 5, 2023.

Shulan City has been experiencing continuous rainy weather since Tuesday night. About 134,000 people have been affected, with more than 14,300 people evacuated, according to the flood control and drought relief headquarters of Shulan.

Continuous heavy rainfall caused flooding, bridge collapses and road damages in several towns of Shulan. Jilin Province have dispatched many rescue reinforcements to Shulan to offer disaster relief support. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Rescuers use a helicopter to carry out rescue and relief operations in Qili Township, Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 5, 2023.

Shulan City has been experiencing continuous rainy weather since Tuesday night. About 134,000 people have been affected, with more than 14,300 people evacuated, according to the flood control and drought relief headquarters of Shulan.

Continuous heavy rainfall caused flooding, bridge collapses and road damages in several towns of Shulan. Jilin Province have dispatched many rescue reinforcements to Shulan to offer disaster relief support. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Emergency rescuers carry out rescue and relief operations in a flood-affected area in Kaiyuan Town, Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 5, 2023.

Shulan City has been experiencing continuous rainy weather since Tuesday night. About 134,000 people have been affected, with more than 14,300 people evacuated, according to the flood control and drought relief headquarters of Shulan.

Continuous heavy rainfall caused flooding, bridge collapses and road damages in several towns of Shulan. Jilin Province have dispatched many rescue reinforcements to Shulan to offer disaster relief support. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 5, 2023 shows a flood-affected area in Qili Township, Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province.

Shulan City has been experiencing continuous rainy weather since Tuesday night. About 134,000 people have been affected, with more than 14,300 people evacuated, according to the flood control and drought relief headquarters of Shulan.

Continuous heavy rainfall caused flooding, bridge collapses and road damages in several towns of Shulan. Jilin Province have dispatched many rescue reinforcements to Shulan to offer disaster relief support. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Rescuers carry out rescue and relief operations in Qili Township, Shulan City, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 5, 2023.

Shulan City has been experiencing continuous rainy weather since Tuesday night. About 134,000 people have been affected, with more than 14,300 people evacuated, according to the flood control and drought relief headquarters of Shulan.

Continuous heavy rainfall caused flooding, bridge collapses and road damages in several towns of Shulan. Jilin Province have dispatched many rescue reinforcements to Shulan to offer disaster relief support. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)