Emergency rescue teams carry out rescue and relief work in Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 10:19, August 06, 2023

Firefighters operate a drainage machine near Dawan Village of Dong'an District, Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Firefighters transfer rocks to block floods near Dawan Village of Dong'an District, Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Firefighters transfer rocks to block floods near Dawan Village of Dong'an District, Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Firefighters transfer stranded residents in Yanshou County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Firefighters transfer rocks to block floods near Dawan Village of Dong'an District, Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Firefighters transfer stranded residents in Yanshou County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Firefighters transfer stranded residents in Yanshou County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Firefighters transfer a patient in Yanshou County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Firefighters transfer sandbags in Yangming District of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Xinhua)

Firefighters transfer sandbags in Yangming District of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Xinhua)

Firefighters transfer rocks to block floods near Dawan Village of Dong'an District, Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Firefighters install a drainage machine near Dawan Village of Dong'an District, Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 5, 2023 shows flooded fields and roads in Yanshou County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Photo by Gu Jingkun/Xinhua)

Emergency personnel and a firefighter transfer a patient in Yanshou County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Firefighters install a drainage machine near Dawan Village of Dong'an District, Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 5, 2023 shows flooded areas in Yanshou County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Photo by Gu Jingkun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 5, 2023 shows flooded fields and roads in Yanshou County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Photo by Gu Jingkun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 5, 2023 shows flooded fields and roads in Yanshou County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Photo by Gu Jingkun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 5, 2023 shows flooded areas in Yanshou County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Photo by Gu Jingkun/Xinhua)

Firefighters transfer sandbags in Yangming District of Mudanjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 5, 2023. Triggered by torrential rains in the city of Mudanjiang and the provincial capital Harbin, water levels of some rivers here have surpassed the warning water level. Emergency rescue teams including local firefighters and forest firefighters have been dispatched to help with the rescue and relief work. The 24-hour patrols on the embankments have been conducted to control risks, and the floods affected residents have been relocated. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Sheng Chuyi)