Rescue teams brace for flood in Taitou Town, N China

Xinhua) 10:43, August 06, 2023

Members of the Blue Sky Rescue Team's Tianjin Jinghai branch and dam patrollers address potential safety hazards on a dam along the Daqing River in Taitou Town of Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 4, 2023. All residents of 18 villages under the administration of the Taitou Town have been evacuated to safety before noon of Aug. 3. All the town's flood rescue teams including members of the armed police force in Tianjin, the Blue Sky Rescue Team, local officials and rescue workers are standing by to brace for flooding from upstream river which is expected to arrive here on Aug. 4. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Workers of the State Grid Tianjin Electric Power Company ensure lighting on a bridge in Taitou Town of Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 4, 2023. All residents of 18 villages under the administration of the Taitou Town have been evacuated to safety before noon of Aug. 3. All the town's flood rescue teams including members of the armed police force in Tianjin, the Blue Sky Rescue Team, local officials and rescue workers are standing by to brace for flooding from upstream river which is expected to arrive here on Aug. 4. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Policemen patrol in a village in Taitou Town of Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 4, 2023. All residents of 18 villages under the administration of the Taitou Town have been evacuated to safety before noon of Aug. 3. All the town's flood rescue teams including members of the armed police force in Tianjin, the Blue Sky Rescue Team, local officials and rescue workers are standing by to brace for flooding from upstream river which is expected to arrive here on Aug. 4. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A member of the Blue Sky Rescue Team's Tianjin Jinghai branch checks potential safety hazards on a dam along the Daqing River in Taitou Town of Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 4, 2023. All residents of 18 villages under the administration of the Taitou Town have been evacuated to safety before noon of Aug. 3. All the town's flood rescue teams including members of the armed police force in Tianjin, the Blue Sky Rescue Team, local officials and rescue workers are standing by to brace for flooding from upstream river which is expected to arrive here on Aug. 4. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Han Jianxiang (R), secretary of the Communist Party of China branch of Nanerpu Village and director of the Nanerpu Village Committee, and a local official check buildings in Nanerpu Village of Taitou Town, Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 4, 2023. All residents of 18 villages under the administration of the Taitou Town have been evacuated to safety before noon of Aug. 3. All the town's flood rescue teams including members of the armed police force in Tianjin, the Blue Sky Rescue Team, local officials and rescue workers are standing by to brace for flooding from upstream river which is expected to arrive here on Aug. 4. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Members of the armed police force in Tianjin strengthen the dams at the Jinghai section of Daqing river, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 4, 2023. All residents of 18 villages under the administration of the Taitou Town have been evacuated to safety before noon of Aug. 3. All the town's flood rescue teams including members of the armed police force in Tianjin, the Blue Sky Rescue Team, local officials and rescue workers are standing by to brace for flooding from upstream river which is expected to arrive here on Aug. 4. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Han Jianxiang (R), secretary of the Communist Party of China branch of Nanerpu Village and director of the Nanerpu Village Committee, and a local official inspect a manhole cover in Nanerpu village of Taitou Town, Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 4, 2023. All residents of 18 villages under the administration of the Taitou Town have been evacuated to safety before noon of Aug. 3. All the town's flood rescue teams including members of the armed police force in Tianjin, the Blue Sky Rescue Team, local officials and rescue workers are standing by to brace for flooding from upstream river which is expected to arrive here on Aug. 4. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A member of the Blue Sky Rescue Team's Tianjin Jinghai branch checks the river in Taitou Town of Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 4, 2023. All residents of 18 villages under the administration of the Taitou Town have been evacuated to safety before noon of Aug. 3. All the town's flood rescue teams including members of the armed police force in Tianjin, the Blue Sky Rescue Team, local officials and rescue workers are standing by to brace for flooding from upstream river which is expected to arrive here on Aug. 4. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Traffic police officers guide a rescue vehicle to enter a checkpoint in Taitou Town of Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 4, 2023. All residents of 18 villages under the administration of the Taitou Town have been evacuated to safety before noon of Aug. 3. All the town's flood rescue teams including members of the armed police force in Tianjin, the Blue Sky Rescue Team, local officials and rescue workers are standing by to brace for flooding from upstream river which is expected to arrive here on Aug. 4. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Members of the armed police force in Tianjin take bus in Taitou Town of Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 4, 2023. All residents of 18 villages under the administration of the Taitou Town have been evacuated to safety before noon of Aug. 3. All the town's flood rescue teams including members of the armed police force in Tianjin, the Blue Sky Rescue Team, local officials and rescue workers are standing by to brace for flooding from upstream river which is expected to arrive here on Aug. 4. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Workers of the State Grid Tianjin Electric Power Company prepare the lighting equipment in Taitou Town of Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 4, 2023. All residents of 18 villages under the administration of the Taitou Town have been evacuated to safety before noon of Aug. 3. All the town's flood rescue teams including members of the armed police force in Tianjin, the Blue Sky Rescue Team, local officials and rescue workers are standing by to brace for flooding from upstream river which is expected to arrive here on Aug. 4. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Members of the Blue Sky Rescue Team's Tianjin Jinghai branch use a thermal drone to check whether all residents are relocated or not in a village of Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 4, 2023. All residents of 18 villages under the administration of the Taitou Town have been evacuated to safety before noon of Aug. 3. All the town's flood rescue teams including members of the armed police force in Tianjin, the Blue Sky Rescue Team, local officials and rescue workers are standing by to brace for flooding from upstream river which is expected to arrive here on Aug. 4. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Members of the armed police force in Tianjin strengthen the dams at the Jinghai section of Daqing river, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 4, 2023. All residents of 18 villages under the administration of the Taitou Town have been evacuated to safety before noon of Aug. 3. All the town's flood rescue teams including members of the armed police force in Tianjin, the Blue Sky Rescue Team, local officials and rescue workers are standing by to brace for flooding from upstream river which is expected to arrive here on Aug. 4. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A member of the Blue Sky Rescue Team's Tianjin Jinghai branch uses a thermal drone to check whether all residents are relocated or not in a village of Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 4, 2023. All residents of 18 villages under the administration of the Taitou Town have been evacuated to safety before noon of Aug. 3. All the town's flood rescue teams including members of the armed police force in Tianjin, the Blue Sky Rescue Team, local officials and rescue workers are standing by to brace for flooding from upstream river which is expected to arrive here on Aug. 4. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

