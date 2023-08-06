Chinese vice premier stresses dam reinforcement in Tianjin

Xinhua) 14:02, August 06, 2023

TIANJIN, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Saturday urged work to reinforce dikes and levees and keep flood relief channels clear.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited Tianjin on Saturday and went to the flood fighting front lines to check on water levels and dam reinforcement work.

Extremely heavy rainfall hit Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei recently, bringing challenges for downstream flood discharge in the Haihe River basin, he said.

Given upstream uncertainty, it is necessary to reinforce dams which are crucial or relatively weak, he said, adding that central and local state-owned enterprises should play a professional role at this moment.

He also urged full preparation of flood fighting equipment, 24-hour patrols on dikes and proper relocation of residents.

