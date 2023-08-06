Villagers of Fangshan District return home

A villager who has been evacuated to a settlement site prepares to return to his home after receiving relief supplies in Koutou Village of Qinglonghu Town in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 5, 2023. As this round of typhoon-induced torrential rains have come to an end in Beijing, some villagers of Fangshan District, who had been evacuated to settlement sites due to heavy rainfall over the previous few days, returned home on Saturday after experts assessed the safety of their residences.

Beijing has, over the past few days, seen the heaviest rainfall since records began 140 years ago. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

This photo taken on Aug. 5, 2023 shows a view of the Koutou Village of Qinglonghu Town in Fangshan District of Beijing, capital of China. As this round of typhoon-induced torrential rains have come to an end in Beijing, some villagers of Fangshan District, who had been evacuated to settlement sites due to heavy rainfall over the previous few days, returned home on Saturday after experts assessed the safety of their residences.

