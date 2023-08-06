Job fair held for young talents, college graduates in Yinchuan
Job seekers read recruitment information at a job fair in Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2023. A job fair was held for young talents and college graduates on Saturday in Yinchuan. The job fair attracted more than 50 employers, providing over 1,000 job positions. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
A job seeker (L) learns about job opportunities at a job fair in Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2023. A job fair was held for young talents and college graduates on Saturday in Yinchuan. The job fair attracted more than 50 employers, providing over 1,000 job positions. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
Job seekers attend a job fair in Yinchuan, capital city of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 5, 2023. A job fair was held for young talents and college graduates on Saturday in Yinchuan. The job fair attracted more than 50 employers, providing over 1,000 job positions. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)
