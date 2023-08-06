Some areas waterlogged in Venice, Italy

Xinhua) 10:28, August 06, 2023

Children play in a waterlogged area in Venice, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. The water level in Venice has risen recently, and some areas in the city are waterlogged. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Tourists gather at the waterlogged St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. The water level in Venice has risen recently, and some areas in the city are waterlogged. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

A tourist takes a selfie at the waterlogged St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. The water level in Venice has risen recently, and some areas in the city are waterlogged. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Tourists walk on a waterlogged street in Venice, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. The water level in Venice has risen recently, and some areas in the city are waterlogged. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Tourists gather at the waterlogged St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. The water level in Venice has risen recently, and some areas in the city are waterlogged. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Aug. 4, 2023 shows a waterlogged area in Venice, Italy. The water level in Venice has risen recently, and some areas in the city are waterlogged. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

A girl stands at the waterlogged St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. The water level in Venice has risen recently, and some areas in the city are waterlogged. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Tourists gather at the waterlogged St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. The water level in Venice has risen recently, and some areas in the city are waterlogged. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Tourists gather at the waterlogged St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Aug. 4, 2023. The water level in Venice has risen recently, and some areas in the city are waterlogged. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

