In pics: Matera's Sassi and Park of Rupestrian Churches

Xinhua) 13:33, June 03, 2023

This photo taken on June 1, 2023 shows the Sassi of Matera in the southern region of Basilicata, Italy. Matera's Sassi and Park of the Rupestrian Churches were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1993. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

This photo taken on June 1, 2023 shows the Sassi and the Park of the Rupestrian Churches of Matera in the southern region of Basilicata, Italy. Matera's Sassi and Park of the Rupestrian Churches were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1993. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

