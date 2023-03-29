More Chinese language services offered in Italy

Xinhua) 08:29, March 29, 2023

People walk past tourist information in various languages including Chinese near the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, on March 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Italy has been included on a second list of 40 destinations under a pilot program rolled out by China to resume outbound group travel. As the number of passenger flights between the two countries rebounds, more Chinese tourists are expected. Many public facilities and scenic areas in Italy now offer Chinese language services.

This photo taken on March 27, 2023 shows a Chinese sign at the Fiumicino airport in Rome, Italy. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

This photo taken on March 26, 2023 shows a self-service ticket machine with a Chinese interface at Roma Termini railway station in Rome, Italy. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

