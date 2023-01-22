Chinese character "Fu" projected on Mole Antonelliana in Turin, Italy

Xinhua) 13:42, January 22, 2023

A Chinese character "Fu," which means "good fortune," and red light are projected on the Mole Antonelliana to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Turin, Italy, on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)

