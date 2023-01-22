Languages

Sunday, January 22, 2023

Chinese character "Fu" projected on Mole Antonelliana in Turin, Italy

(Xinhua) 13:42, January 22, 2023

A Chinese character "Fu," which means "good fortune," and red light are projected on the Mole Antonelliana to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Turin, Italy, on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Federico Tardito/Xinhua)

