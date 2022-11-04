View of Nazzano Tevere-Farfa Natural Reserve in Lazio Region, Italy

Cyclists enjoy riding at the Nazzano Tevere-Farfa Natural Reserve in the north of Rome, Italy, Nov. 3, 2022. The natural reserve, located in the countryside north of the Italian capital, is the first natural reserve of Lazio Region in Italy. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

