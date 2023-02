Venice Carnival 2023 kicks off in Italy

Xinhua) 13:38, February 05, 2023

Revelers pose during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy, on Feb. 4, 2023. The Venice Carnival 2023 kicked off in the Italian lagoon city on Saturday, and will last until Feb. 21. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Revelers pose during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy, on Feb. 4, 2023. The Venice Carnival 2023 kicked off in the Italian lagoon city on Saturday, and will last until Feb. 21. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A reveler poses during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy, on Feb. 4, 2023. The Venice Carnival 2023 kicked off in the Italian lagoon city on Saturday, and will last until Feb. 21. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Children wearing masks attend the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy, on Feb. 4, 2023. The Venice Carnival 2023 kicked off in the Italian lagoon city on Saturday, and will last until Feb. 21. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Revelers pose during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy, on Feb. 4, 2023. The Venice Carnival 2023 kicked off in the Italian lagoon city on Saturday, and will last until Feb. 21. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Revelers pose during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy, on Feb. 4, 2023. The Venice Carnival 2023 kicked off in the Italian lagoon city on Saturday, and will last until Feb. 21. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Revelers pose during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy, on Feb. 4, 2023. The Venice Carnival 2023 kicked off in the Italian lagoon city on Saturday, and will last until Feb. 21. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A reveler poses during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy, on Feb. 4, 2023. The Venice Carnival 2023 kicked off in the Italian lagoon city on Saturday, and will last until Feb. 21. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Tourists attend the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy, on Feb. 4, 2023. The Venice Carnival 2023 kicked off in the Italian lagoon city on Saturday, and will last until Feb. 21. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

People perform during a water parade of the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy, Feb. 4, 2023. The Venice Carnival 2023 kicked off in the Italian lagoon city on Saturday, and will last until Feb. 21. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

