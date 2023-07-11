Italy braces for record-breaking heatwave

Xinhua) 08:58, July 11, 2023

A tourist refreshes herself with the water of the Barcaccia Fountain in the Piazza di Spagna in Rome, Italy, on July 7, 2023. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

ROME, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Rome and other cities across Italy were put on red alert on Monday as the country was bracing for an intense heatwave that meteorologists said was likely to break records.

Forecasters predicted temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius for the rest of this week in cities across the country as Europe has been in the grip of a heatwave for several weeks now.

On Monday, Italy's Ministry of Health issued a red alert in nine of the country's 27 principal cities for at least one of the next three days. The cities include the capital Rome, Florence in central Italy and Bologna in the north. Even Bolzano, in the country's far north, will be on red alert on Tuesday.

A tourist refreshes himself with the water from a fountain at Piazza del Popolo in Rome, Italy, on July 7, 2023. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Another eight of the 27 cities will be on orange alert by Wednesday, and only four will be on green status, which refers to normal temperatures.

Red alerts include specific warnings for even young, healthy residents to stay indoors and take other precautions during the hottest part of the day, saying temperatures can represent a "risk to life" if mishandled. An orange alert signals the same risks but only for the extremely young, the elderly and those with health conditions.

The alerts also mean that the affected areas' hospitals will be ready to take in heat stroke victims.

There are warnings of possible limits on energy supplies and potential damage to infrastructure. In some cities, the authorities may provide access to free drinking in public spaces.

A tourist refreshes herself with the water from a fountain at Piazza del Popolo in Rome, Italy, on July 7, 2023. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

