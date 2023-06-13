Home>>
Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi dies -- media
(Xinhua) 08:48, June 13, 2023
ROME, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan at the age of 86, ANSA news agency reported Monday.
He was admitted to hospital on Friday for scheduled health check-ups related to his chronic leukaemia, according to the hospital.
Berlusconi's Forza Italia party is a junior partner in the coalition supporting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Matera's Sassi and Park of Rupestrian Churches
- Death toll rises to 13 from N. Italy floods
- Italian rice producer to attend consumer expo in China
- Former Italian PM Berlusconi in intensive care
- More Chinese language services offered in Italy
- Italian president pays tribute to victims of latest migrant disaster
- Italy migrant shipwreck death toll rises to 62
- Venice Carnival 2023 kicks off in Italy
- Libya, Italy sign agreements to enhance cooperation
- Chinese character "Fu" projected on Mole Antonelliana in Turin, Italy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.