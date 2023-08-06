Chengdu Universiade | Medal table on August 5

Xinhua) 10:04, August 06, 2023

CHENGDU, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Following is the medal table of the 31st FISU World University Games after the competitions on Saturday (tabulated under team, gold, silver, bronze and total):

1. China 76 30 27 133

2. Japan 18 23 30 71

3. South Korea 17 15 18 50

4. India 11 5 10 26

5. Italy 10 8 13 31

6. Poland 8 6 11 25

7. Chinese Taipei 6 14 15 35

8. Turkey 6 10 9 25

9. Iran 5 5 12 22

10. Germany 4 6 9 19

11. Ukraine 4 4 3 11

12. Indonesia 4 3 0 7

13. Hungary 3 5 5 13

14. Portugal 3 4 0 7

15. Hong Kong, China 3 1 5 9

16. South Africa 2 8 3 13

17. Kazakhstan 2 7 10 19

18. France 2 6 8 16

19. Czech Republic 2 3 5 10

20. Lithuania 2 3 1 6

21. Thailand 2 1 5 8

22. Macao, China 1 3 3 7

23. Slovakia 1 2 0 3

24. Malaysia 1 1 4 6

25. Australia 1 1 3 5

26. Jamaica 1 1 0 2

26. Uganda 1 1 0 2

28. Switzerland 1 0 3 4

29. Austria 1 0 1 2

29. Bulgaria 1 0 1 2

29. Finland 1 0 1 2

32. Luxembourg 1 0 0 1

33. Uzbekistan 0 8 4 12

34. United States 0 7 10 17

35. Brazil 0 4 4 8

36. Azerbaijan 0 3 5 8

37. Netherlands 0 1 3 4

38. Romania 0 1 2 3

39. Algeria 0 1 1 2

40. Brunei 0 1 0 1

40. Moldova 0 1 0 1

40. Singapore 0 1 0 1

43. Mongolia 0 0 4 4

44. Georgia 0 0 3 3

44. Vietnam 0 0 3 3

46. Armenia 0 0 2 2

46. Spain 0 0 2 2

48. Belgium 0 0 1 1

48. Croatia 0 0 1 1

48. Cyprus 0 0 1 1

48. Turkmenistan 0 0 1 1

