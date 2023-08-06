Chengdu Universiade | Medal table on August 5
CHENGDU, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Following is the medal table of the 31st FISU World University Games after the competitions on Saturday (tabulated under team, gold, silver, bronze and total):
1. China 76 30 27 133
2. Japan 18 23 30 71
3. South Korea 17 15 18 50
4. India 11 5 10 26
5. Italy 10 8 13 31
6. Poland 8 6 11 25
7. Chinese Taipei 6 14 15 35
8. Turkey 6 10 9 25
9. Iran 5 5 12 22
10. Germany 4 6 9 19
11. Ukraine 4 4 3 11
12. Indonesia 4 3 0 7
13. Hungary 3 5 5 13
14. Portugal 3 4 0 7
15. Hong Kong, China 3 1 5 9
16. South Africa 2 8 3 13
17. Kazakhstan 2 7 10 19
18. France 2 6 8 16
19. Czech Republic 2 3 5 10
20. Lithuania 2 3 1 6
21. Thailand 2 1 5 8
22. Macao, China 1 3 3 7
23. Slovakia 1 2 0 3
24. Malaysia 1 1 4 6
25. Australia 1 1 3 5
26. Jamaica 1 1 0 2
26. Uganda 1 1 0 2
28. Switzerland 1 0 3 4
29. Austria 1 0 1 2
29. Bulgaria 1 0 1 2
29. Finland 1 0 1 2
32. Luxembourg 1 0 0 1
33. Uzbekistan 0 8 4 12
34. United States 0 7 10 17
35. Brazil 0 4 4 8
36. Azerbaijan 0 3 5 8
37. Netherlands 0 1 3 4
38. Romania 0 1 2 3
39. Algeria 0 1 1 2
40. Brunei 0 1 0 1
40. Moldova 0 1 0 1
40. Singapore 0 1 0 1
43. Mongolia 0 0 4 4
44. Georgia 0 0 3 3
44. Vietnam 0 0 3 3
46. Armenia 0 0 2 2
46. Spain 0 0 2 2
48. Belgium 0 0 1 1
48. Croatia 0 0 1 1
48. Cyprus 0 0 1 1
48. Turkmenistan 0 0 1 1
