Chengdu Universiade | China dominates medal tally at artistic gymnastics

Xinhua) 10:02, August 06, 2023

Gold medalist Zhang Boheng (C) of China, silver medalist Shi Cong (L) of China and bronze medalist Kaya Kazuma of Japan pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for the Men's Individual All-Around of artistic gymnastics at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

CHENGDU, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- The 5-day competitions of the artistic gymnastics at the Chengdu Universiade concluded here on Saturday with hosts China leading the tally with nine golds, five silvers and one bronze.

Among the 14 gold medals on offer, China took nine, including two team titles, the men's all-around title taken by the world champion Zhang Boheng, and the women's all-around crown by Ou Yushan.

Ten gold medals were decided in apparatus finals on the last day as China grabbed five in rings, parallel bars, uneven bars, balance beam and women's floor exercise.

China got a leg-up in their pet event, with Du Siyu crowned in the uneven bars. Ou later dominated the balance beam and the women's floor exercise.

In parallel bars and rings, the two world champions, Zou Jingyuan and Lan Xingyu, both showed absolute predominance with sky-high points.

Japan was aggressive, but Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto, the core of the team, quit after the men's all-around rotation 2 due to a head injury caused by falling off the pommel horse.

Kazuma Kaya added the floor exercise gold to his resume, with his compatriot Shoko Miyata taking gold in the women's vault, and Olympic medalist Lee Chih-kai of Chinese Taipei won the pommel horse title.

Gold medalist Zou Jingyuan (C) of China, silver medalist Sugimoto Kaito (L) of Japan and bronze medalist Kaya Kazuma of Japan attend the awarding ceremony for artistic gymnastics men's parallel bars at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Gold medalist Ou Yushan (L) of China claps with Miyata Shoko of Japan after the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Gold medalist Du Siyu (C) of China, silver medalist Sophie Celina Scheder (L) of Germany and bronze medalist Luo Huan of China pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for artistic gymnastics women's uneven bars at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Gold medalist Lan Xingyu (C), silver medalist Zou Jingyuan (L) of China and bronze medalist Adem Asil of Trkiye pose on the podium during the awarding ceremony for artistic gymnastics men's rings at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Lan Xingyu of China competes during the artistic gymnastics men's rings final at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

