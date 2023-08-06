Chengdu Universiade | Italy to face Poland in men's volleyball final

Xinhua) 09:58, August 06, 2023

Francesco Recine (3rd L) of Italy spikes the ball during the volleyball men's semifinal against China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

CHENGDU, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Italy beat China in straight sets here on Saturday evening to set up a men's volleyball final clash with Poland at the Chengdu Universiade.

Giulio Magalini had 19 points to lift Italy over the hosts 25-19, 26-24 and 25-15 with Lorenzo Sala and Lorenzo Cortesia adding 11 and 10 respectively.

Italy reaped 13 points from blocking, compared to six for China.

Earlier on Saturday, Poland defeated Iran 25-21, 25-22 and 25-11 in the other semifinal. Dawid Dulski led Poland with 16 points and Michal Gierzot and Damian Patryk Kogut added 10 apiece.

Poland will vie for the gold medal with Italy on Monday, with China and Iran fighting it out for the bronze medal.

Members of Team Italy pose for photos after the volleyball men's semifinal against China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Players of Italy celebrate after the volleyball men's semifinal against China at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

