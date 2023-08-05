One killed, four missing after heavy rain hits China's Jilin

Xinhua) 10:40, August 05, 2023

CHANGCHUN, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- One person has been killed and four remain missing after heavy rain battered the city of Shulan in northeast China's Jilin Province, local authorities said Friday.

About 134,000 people have been affected in Shulan, with more than 14,300 people evacuated, according to the flood control and drought relief headquarters of Shulan.

Shulan has been experiencing continuous rainy weather since Tuesday night. As of 3:00 p.m. Friday, the average precipitation had reached 111.7 mm.

