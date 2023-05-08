Four missing as heavy rains hit east China's Fujian

Xinhua) 15:08, May 08, 2023

FUZHOU, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Four local cadres went missing Sunday morning while taking part in a flood control inspection in Xinluo District of Longyan City, east China's Fujian Province.

Fujian's flood control and drought relief headquarters on Saturday activated a level-IV emergency response for flood control, as the province has been grappling with an increase in torrential rains.

Data from the provincial meteorological department shows that from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday, 652 towns and townships in 64 county-level regions of Fujian each saw cumulative rainfall in excess of 50 mm, with 261 towns and townships reporting precipitation surpassing 100 mm.

A total of 164 residents of Guangze County, which saw cumulative rainfall of 377 mm in 48 hours, have been evacuated as persistent downpours have caused potential hazards, posing a threat to their safety.

The four missing cadres were among more than 2,000 local officials taking part in flood control and rescue work in Xinluo District, where cumulative rainfall was 247.8 mm by 7 a.m. Sunday, breaking a record set since 1961 for the highest daily precipitation in May.

Over 500 personnel have been dispatched to take part in the search and rescue operation of the missing persons.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level one being the strongest response.

