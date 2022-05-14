7 found, 6 remain missing after unauthorized trip to SW China mountain

Rescuers search for missing people on Cangshan Mountain in Dali in southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 14, 2022. /CMG

Seven people were found by rescuers and are in good condition after they went missing in Cangshan Mountain in Dali in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Thursday, China Media Group (CMG) has learned.

The seven are among a group of 13 people who visited the famous Chinese mountain area, a renowned tourist spot, without permission, bypassing a guarded checkpoint.

The search operation for the remaining six continues.

Cangshan Mountain Reserve in Yangbi Yi Autonomous County has been under closed-off management since March 29, 2020, due to safety work and anti-epidemic prevention.

Local conservation authorities said they received tips from the public about the unauthorized trip on Thursday afternoon.

Ten other people in the group were found on Friday morning and removed from the area.

Rescuers at the site told CMG on Saturday that the missing group consists of six guides, five non-locals, and two members of China's Blue Sky Rescue Team, the country's largest non-governmental humanitarian organization.

Some of them have extensive wilderness survival experience and were equipped with professional hiking sets, including two satellite phones, as well as food and water.

But steep slopes, dense forests and rain are hampering the search.

Authorities said they're trying to find out the reason for the trip, but The Paper, a Chinese media outlet, reported that the visitors were attempting to locate the crash site of a plane that went down on a Hump Route mission in the early 1940s.

