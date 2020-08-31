3 missing after torrential rains hit SW China

CHENGDU, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Three people were reported missing after torrential rains hit Ganluo County, Yi Autonomous Prefecture of Liangshan, southwest China's Sichuan Province Sunday, the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters said Monday.

From Sunday evening to Monday, strong downpours ravaged eastern and northern parts of Liangshan prefecture, leaving three people missing and a bridge of the Chengdu-Kunming railway destroyed. A total of 796 people were evacuated.

Local rescue forces have rushed to the scene but rescue work is progressing slowly due to power failure and disrupted transportation. The exact casualties and damage are still being counted.