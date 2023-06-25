Over 270,000 affected by heavy rains in central China's Hunan

Xinhua) 09:21, June 25, 2023

CHANGSHA, June 24 (Xinhua) -- More than 276,000 people in central China's Hunan Province have been affected by the latest round of heavy rainfalls, which has also inflicted damage on more than 16,400 hectares of crops with multiple houses collapsing or sustaining damages, said local authorities.

On Friday noon, the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters upgraded its emergency response for flood control to Level III, the third-highest, as heavy rains continued to batter the province. Some areas in Hunan even suffered from mountain torrents and landslides.

Since June 16, Hunan has been experiencing its most severe torrential downpours during this year's flood season. Some tributaries of the Xiangjiang, a major Yangtze River tributary flowing through Hunan, have also witnessed short-term flooding, with water levels surpassing the warning mark.

Amid a timely response to the heavy downpours, local authorities have taken the necessary measures to relocate over 18,000 residents to safer areas.

According to the latest weather forecast, rainstorms will continue to lash the province from Saturday to Sunday and this round of heavy rains is expected to wane on June 26.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I representing the most severe response.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)