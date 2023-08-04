China hopes Niger's relevant parties settle differences peacefully through dialogue

Xinhua) 13:46, August 04, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that relevant parties of Niger will settle differences peacefully through dialogue, restore normal order at an early date, a foreign ministry spokesperson said when asked to comment on the situation in Niger.

The spokesperson said China is closely following the developments of the situation in Niger and has noted relevant remarks by the United Nation and the Economic Community of West African States.

President Mohamed Bazoum is a friend of China, and China hopes that his personal safety is ensured and that relevant parties of Niger will bear in mind the fundamental interests of the nation and the people, settle differences peacefully through dialogue, restore normal order at an early date, and uphold the stability and development of the nation, said the spokesperson.

"We believe Niger and other countries in the region have the wisdom and capability to find a political solution to the current situation," the spokesperson said.

"We care deeply about the safety and security of Chinese nationals and institutions there. The foreign ministry and our embassy in Niger have issued a security alert to remind Chinese nationals and institutions in Niger to take extra precaution and be prepared for emergency response," the spokesperson said.

The foreign ministry and China's mission in Niger will continue to stay in close contact with Chinese nationals and institutions in Niger, provide timely consular protection and assistance and do everything possible to protect their lives and property, the spokesperson added.

