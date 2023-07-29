UN Security Council condemns coup in Niger

Xinhua) 13:13, July 29, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The UN Security Council on Friday strongly condemned Wednesday's military coup in Niger that ousted President Mohammed Bazoum.

The council members called for the immediate and unconditional release of the president, and underscored the need to protect him, his family and members of his government, according to a press statement.

The council members expressed concern over the negative impact of unconstitutional changes of government in the region, the increase in terrorist activities and the dire socio-economic situation.

They underlined their regret over the developments in Niger, which undermine efforts at consolidating the institutions of governance and peace in that country.

They expressed support for the efforts made by the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union and the United Nations, underscoring the urgent need for the restoration of constitutional order in Niger.

The council members expressed their solidarity with the people of Niger and stressed the importance of protecting the population and providing continued humanitarian assistance.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)