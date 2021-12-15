Home>>
Niger receives second batch of COVID-19 vaccine from China
(Xinhua) 11:09, December 15, 2021
Chinese Ambassador to Niger Jiang Feng (L) and Niger's Health Minister Idi Illiassou Mainassara attend the handover ceremony of the second batch of COVID-19 vaccine from China at Niamey International Airport in Niamey, Niger, Dec. 13, 2021. (Xinhua)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China-Africa innovation cooperation conference opens in central China
- China ready to lift friendly cooperation with Central Africa Republic to new level: Chinese FM
- Chinese FM pledges to strengthen coordination, cooperation with Burkina Faso
- FOCAC effective platform for promoting fruitful China-Africa cooperation
- Consensus reached on China-Africa ties, cooperation at FOCAC conference: Chinese FM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.