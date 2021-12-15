Niger receives second batch of COVID-19 vaccine from China

Xinhua) 11:09, December 15, 2021

Chinese Ambassador to Niger Jiang Feng (L) and Niger's Health Minister Idi Illiassou Mainassara attend the handover ceremony of the second batch of COVID-19 vaccine from China at Niamey International Airport in Niamey, Niger, Dec. 13, 2021. (Xinhua)

