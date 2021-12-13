China-Africa innovation cooperation conference opens in central China

Xinhua) 08:27, December 13, 2021

WUHAN, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 China-Africa Innovation Cooperation Conference opened Sunday in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.

The conference aims to focus on the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative and promote the joint building of a China-Africa community with a shared future.

The two-day event includes a series of online and offline activities, including a forum, an exhibition of innovation cooperation results, and an innovation and entrepreneurship salon of African young talents.

A total of 15 scientific and technological cooperation projects with multiple African countries were inked at the opening ceremony of the conference.

The conference was hosted by the Chinese ministry of science and technology and the Hubei provincial people's government. Representatives of over 20 African countries and some African youths, researchers and students in Wuhan attended the opening ceremony.

Hubei has achieved fruitful results in cooperation and exchanges with African countries in fields including science and technology, industrial capacity and culture.

