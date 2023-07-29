UN humanitarian operations continue in Niger despite coup

Xinhua) 10:56, July 29, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations and partners continue their humanitarian assistance in Niger despite Wednesday's coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, UN officials in Niger said on Friday.

"The United Nations in Niger ... would like to confirm that humanitarian assistance and (the) development and peace program continue in the country," said Nicole Kouassi, acting UN resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator in Niger.

UN humanitarian assistance flights, however, are suspended due to the closure of the Nigerien air space, she told reporters at the UN Headquarters in New York via a video link from Niamey, the Nigerien capital.

Humanitarian and development partners remain committed to supporting the vulnerable population who are affected by a combination of climate, economic and security shocks, she said.

Right before the coup, 4.3 million Nigeriens needed humanitarian assistance. Some 3.3 million people were in acute food insecurity, the majority of whom were women and children, she said.

Kouassi, who is also the representative of the UN Development Programme in Niger, called for more funds as the UN humanitarian response plan for Niger, which requires 583 million U.S. dollars, is only 32 percent funded.

She said the situation in the country remains calm and the UN staff face no security threats, with all UN staff members accounted for and no accidents related to UN staff, vehicles or other resources.

According to Kouassi, the UN team in Niger is not in contact with the military as it does not have a political mandate. Even if contact with the Nigerien military is required, no engagement is expected until after a summit of the Economic Community of West African States on Sunday and on the condition that the country team receives instructions from the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel.

Jean-Noel Gentile, the representative of the World Food Programme (WFP) in Niger, also confirmed that the program's humanitarian operations continued with cash and food assistance to Nigeriens.

The closure of the Nigerien borders has temporarily affected logistical support to operations in neighboring Chad for Sudanese refugees, and the WFP is working on alternative routes to Chad, he told the same press briefing.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)