Guterres condemns coup attempt in Niger

Xinhua) 09:05, July 27, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, July 26 (Xinhua) -- In a short statement released by his spokesperson, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday strongly condemned the coup attempt in Niger.

"The secretary-general is following closely the situation in Niger. He condemns in the strongest terms any effort to seize power by force and to undermine democratic governance, peace and stability in Niger," according to the statement.

The UN chief "calls on all actors involved to exercise restraint and to ensure the protection of constitutional order. The United Nations stands by the Government and the people of Niger," it said.

Soldiers from the presidential guard in the West African nation of Niger reportedly barricaded the president in his palace in an apparent mutiny on Wednesday.

The country's president, Mohamed Bazoum, was being held hostage with his wife at his residence in the palace in the capital Niamey, after negotiations with the head of the presidential guard stalled, it was reported.

The neighboring countries of Mali and Burkina Faso have both experienced military coups in the past few years, in the wake of growing jihadist insurgencies which have destabilized the entire region.

