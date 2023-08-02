Home>>
China's national archives receive first batch of donated collections
(Xinhua) 16:11, August 02, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- The China National Archives of Publications and Culture (CNAPC) on Wednesday received the first batch of collections donated by public institutions and private collectors.
A ceremony was held to mark the donation in Beijing, where the CNAPC is headquartered.
The donation, the first of its kind since the establishment of the CNAPC in July 2022, consists of more than 120,000 material objects and 42 terabytes of digital data.
The collections are of great historical and cultural value as they feature a rich variety of publications, including ancient classics, calligraphy works, rubbings, manuscripts, traditional artworks and photos, as well as literature databases.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Central Archives opens more historical documents to public
- Restorers devoted to document protection in NE China
- In pics: headquarters of China National Archives of Publications and Culture in Beijing
- Hangzhou branch of China's national archives available for reservation
- China's national archives open in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.