Languages

Archive

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Home>>

Restorers devoted to document protection in NE China

(Ecns.cn) 11:02, October 19, 2022

A restorer removes stains from a document with a brush at the Harbin Archives Bureau in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Hanlun)

Restorers have attempted to restore documents and records in the bureau.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories