Restorers devoted to document protection in NE China
(Ecns.cn) 11:02, October 19, 2022
A restorer removes stains from a document with a brush at the Harbin Archives Bureau in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Hanlun)
Restorers have attempted to restore documents and records in the bureau.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
