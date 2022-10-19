We Are China

Restorers devoted to document protection in NE China

Ecns.cn) 11:02, October 19, 2022

A restorer removes stains from a document with a brush at the Harbin Archives Bureau in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Hanlun)

Restorers have attempted to restore documents and records in the bureau.

