In pics: headquarters of China National Archives of Publications and Culture in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 14:05, August 12, 2022

An interior view of the headquarters of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Beijing, capital of China, Au. 11, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)

China National Archives of Publications and Culture has three branches in Xi'an, Hangzhou and Guangzhou respectively.

The headquarters contains more than 16 million copies of historical texts, printed materials and tens of thousands of exhibits across 10 major categories.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)