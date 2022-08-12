Home>>
In pics: headquarters of China National Archives of Publications and Culture in Beijing
(Ecns.cn) 14:05, August 12, 2022
An interior view of the headquarters of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Beijing, capital of China, Au. 11, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Han Haidan)
China National Archives of Publications and Culture has three branches in Xi'an, Hangzhou and Guangzhou respectively.
The headquarters contains more than 16 million copies of historical texts, printed materials and tens of thousands of exhibits across 10 major categories.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.