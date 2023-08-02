Summer fishing ban extended due to Typhoon Khanun in China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 13:50, August 02, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 1, 2023 shows fishing boats taking shelter from the approaching Typhoon Khanun at Shenjiamen port in Putuo District of Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. The summer fishing ban, which was scheduled to end at noon of Aug.1, is extended as a precaution against Typhoon Khanun. (Photo by Chen Yongjian/Xinhua)

