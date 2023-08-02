A grassroots official's battle against typhoon

08:54, August 02, 2023

This aerial photo shows fishing boats at a dock in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 27, 2023. (Photo by Zeng Demeng/Xinhua)

FUZHOU, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- One day before Typhoon Doksuri landed in Fujian on July 28, Zhang Haifeng, a grassroots cadre of a local fishery patrol in Dazuo village, held his post at the harbor as upcoming winds and rainstorms would threaten to wreak havoc.

For the safety of fishermen, he demanded securing the boats with anchors and chains, and villagers were expressly forbidden from boarding their vessels.

But in Dazuo, where the rhythm of life is inextricably linked to the ocean's ebb and flow, some steadfast fishermen fortified their boats as best they could.

One boat owner, surnamed Zhang, said the typhoon was even bigger than expected. They worried that their preparations were not enough.

"They believe the boat is as important as life," Zhang displayed a deep-seated understanding of their fears and adopted an alternative strategy.

Tirelessly patrolling the harbor, he employed gentle persuasion and patient dialogue to draw the fishermen away from their vessels, advocating for their safety until the impending typhoon loomed overhead.

"They're anxious about their boats while we're concerned about their lives," Zhang said.

Upon receipt of the typhoon warning, he rallied a force of forty grassroots officials, directing a meticulous operation to safeguard Dazuo's over 14,000 villagers.

They mapped the village, guided the fishermen to the harbor, reinforced boats, assessed homes for potential risks, and gently ushered the elderly and frail to safer zones.

The fruits of their relentless endeavor started to manifest. The majority of villagers were securely relocated to safe zones.

However, one particularly challenging case was an elderly gentleman battling the early stages of Alzheimer's.

It was difficult for Zhang and his team to persuade him to relocate. After more than 20 visits and patient communications, the elderly man consented to relocate just as the storm was on the brink of landfall.

With this triumph secured, Zhang turned his unwavering focus to the monumental task of assessing the storm's aftermath and orchestrating recovery operations.

With scenes of toppled streetlights and uprooted trees filling his sight, Zhang actively coordinated with various departments to repair water and power supply facilities and solved issues where villagers were concerned.

He told villagers who sustained property damage they could hope for aid as per specific policies once a thorough damage evaluation was conducted.

Reassuringly, things are now back to normal in the village, said Zhang.

