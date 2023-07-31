Home>>
China's coastal province activates emergency response for Typhoon Khanun
(Xinhua) 08:47, July 31, 2023
HANGZHOU, July 30 (Xinhua) -- East China's Zhejiang Province has activated a Level IV emergency response, as Typhoon Khanun, the sixth typhoon of this year, moves closer.
Zhejiang's provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters activated the response at 6 p.m. Sunday, as the typhoon approaches China's east coast.
Meteorological experts expected storm tides to hit coastal areas of Zhejiang from Monday to Thursday due to the impact of Typhoon Khanun, with tides along some sections of the coast surging higher than the alert level.
The Level-IV response is the lowest in China's four-tier emergency response system.
