China issues alert for strong winds

Xinhua) 14:16, August 01, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's National Meteorological Center (NMC) on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for strong winds, as Typhoon Khanun approaches east China.

From 8 a.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, strong winds with speeds of 50 to 74 kilometers per hour are expected in east parts of the East Sea, areas to the east of China's Taiwan island, the Bashi Channel, and southwestern parts of the South China Sea, with wind gusts surpassing 100 kilometers per hour.

Southeastern areas of the East Sea could experience gales with speeds of 75 to 134 kilometers per hour, while areas affected by Typhoon Khanun could see wind gusts up to 220 kilometers per hour, according to the NMC.

Authorities have issued a reminder for all ships and personnel navigating and operating in sea areas affected by the strong winds, urging them to promptly return to ports for safety. Relevant departments have been called upon to strengthen port facilities and ensure foolproof preparations to tackle extreme weather conditions.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for strong winds, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

