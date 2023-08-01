We Are China

Construction of three schools and one hospital project enters new stage

Ecns.cn) 17:36, August 01, 2023

A general view of Xiongan branch of Beijing-based Xuanwu hospital in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, July 31, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Bing)

Providing high-quality educational and medical resources, Beijing is helping the new area establish three schools and one hospital.

On completion, the schools and hospital will be supported by Beijing's No 4 Middle School, Shijia Hutong Primary School, Beihai Kindergarten and Xuanwu Hospital.

A general view of Xiongan branch of Beijing Beihai Kindergarten in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, July 31, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Bing)

A general view of Xiongan branch of Beijing No. 4 High School in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, July 31, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Bing)

A general view of Xiongan branch of Beijing Shijia Hutong Primary School in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, July 31, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Bing)

A general view of Xiongan branch of Beijing Shijia Hutong Primary School (R) and Beijing No. 4 High School(L) in Xiongan New Area, north China's Hebei Province, July 31, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Han Bing)

