Aerial view of key projects in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei

Xinhua) 08:46, July 08, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows a bird's eye view of the start-up area in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

China announced plans to establish the Xiong'an New Area on April 1, 2017, located about 100 km southwest of Beijing, aiming to build the area into a national model of high-quality development and a new engine for the modern economic system.

The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a meeting on June 30, 2023 to review the guidelines on a raft of policies and measures supporting the high-standard and high-quality construction of the Xiong'an New Area. The focus of the work involving Xiong'an has shifted to high-quality construction and high-level management, the meeting pointed out.

This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows a view of a branch of Beijing Shijia Primary School in the start-up area in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows the construction site of the financial island station on an express line linking Xiong'an with Beijing Daxing International Airport (R1 line) in the start-up area in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows the construction site of the financial island station on an express line linking Xiong'an with Beijing Daxing International Airport (R1 line) in the start-up area in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows the construction site of Xiong'an sports center in the start-up area in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows the construction site of the China Telecom smart city industrial park in the start-up area in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows the construction site of the headquarters of China Satellite Network Group at an internet industrial park in the start-up area in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows the construction site of the Xiong'an branch of Beijing-based Xuanwu Hospital of the Capital Medical University in the start-up area in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows the construction site of the headquarters of China Huaneng Group in the start-up area in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows the construction site of Xiong'an New Area power transmission, generation and maintenance center in the start-up area in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows a view of a branch of Beijing Shijia Primary School (R) and a branch of Beijing No. 4 High School in the start-up area in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows a view of a branch of Beijing Shijia Primary School in the start-up area in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows the construction site of apartment buildings for talents at the science park in the start-up area in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows a view of a branch of Beijing No. 4 High School in the start-up area in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows the construction site of the headquarters of China Satellite Network Group at an internet industrial park in the start-up area in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows the construction site of Sinochem Holdings buildings in the start-up area in Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)