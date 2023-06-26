Members of Indonesian political parties speak highly of Xiong'an New Area

People's Daily Online) 10:48, June 26, 2023

A delegation of representatives from six political parties in Indonesia visits Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province, June 20, 2023. (Photo/xiongan.gov.cn)

At the invitation of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), a delegation consisting of representatives from six political parties in Indonesia visited the Xiong'an New Area in north China's Hebei Province on June 20.

A symposium was held between Indonesian politicians and officials from the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, Hebei Province, and Xiong'an New Area. During the symposium, the attendees discussed the achievements in and characteristics of Chinese modernization, and conducted in-depth exchanges on mutual learning of experience in governance.

Over the past six years since its establishment, the Xiong'an New Area has steadily pushed forward with its construction, played its role as a major recipient of functions previously located in Beijing but which are not essential to its role as China's capital, made remarkable progress in environmental protection, and continuously enhanced people's sense of happiness, according to Chinese officials attending the symposium. Countries are welcome to participate in the construction of the Xiong'an New Area, they said.

Luluk Nur Hamidah, head of the delegation and also the chairperson of the international department at the National Awakening Party (PKB) of Indonesia and a member of the Indonesian Parliament, said that the Xiong’an New Area presented the Indonesian politicians with a magnificent view of harmonious co-existence between mankind and nature and the connection between history and future, adding that the experience of the Xiong'an New Area in preserving its historical and cultural traditions while protecting the ecological environment is inspiring for Indonesia in its drive to build the new capital city.

Benny Gusman Sinaga, chairperson of the information management department of the Gerindra Party of Indonesia, said with farsighted planning, especially advanced planning for transport infrastructure, the Xiong'an New Area qualifies as a national project of millennial significance, and demonstrates the farsighted leadership of the CPC.

Members of the delegation spoke highly of the achievements made in the construction of the Xiong'an New Area and said that the Xiong'an New Area has explored a new path toward modernization with emphasis on green, intelligent and innovative development, inheritance of traditional culture, and harmonious co-existence between mankind and nature. This new path is inspiring and worth learning for Indonesia in advancing its economic and social development, they noted.

The Indonesian politicians said the trip to the Xiong'an New Area enhanced their confidence in building the new capital of Indonesia, and the Indonesian side is willing to continue to learn about China's experience in pursuing Chinese modernization. They also welcomed the Chinese side to actively participate in the construction of the Indonesian new capital.

