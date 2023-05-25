Nanwenying community improves community public service system in Xiong'an New Area, N China

Xinhua) 09:16, May 25, 2023

A staff member (L) measures blood pressure for a resident at a health service center of Nanwenying community in Rongdong District of the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 23, 2023. In recent years, Nanwenying community in Xiong'an New Area, Hebei Province has constantly improved the community public service system. A number of neighborhood-level public service facilities, such as community canteen, community meeting room, retirement station, and convenience service station, have been built to serve residents and create a "15-minute living service circle" for livable communities. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Elderly people dine at a canteen of Nanwenying community in Rongdong District of the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

A staff member prepares meal at a canteen of Nanwenying community in Rongdong District of the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

A staff member works at a service station of Nanwenying community in Rongdong District of the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

A resident plays billiards at Nanwenying community in Rongdong District of the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

A resident practices calligraphy at Nanwenying community in Rongdong District of the Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, May 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

