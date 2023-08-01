Super major bridge along Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway under construction

This aerial photo taken on July 31, 2023 shows the construction site of the main bridge of a super major bridge across the Yellow River along the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway, in Taiqian County, central China's Henan Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

The super major bridge, with the main bridge of 1,600-meter long, will cross the section of the Yellow River that separates Taiqian County in Henan Province and Liangshan County in east China's Shandong Province.

The 552-kilometer-long Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway, for its part, will connect Xiong'an in north China's Hebei Province and Shangqiu in Henan, and will allow a train to run at 350 kilometers per hour on it.

