Guyanese president lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:43, August 01, 2023

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)