Xi meets Guyanese president

Xinhua) 13:08, July 28, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. Ali is in Chengdu to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Ali is here to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China.

Xi said that China and Guyana should be good friends who trust and count on each other, and both countries should share opportunities, meet challenges, seek cooperation and promote development together.

Xi urged the building of a more close-knit China-Guyana community with a shared future.

Guyana was the earliest country in the Caribbean region to recognize the one-China principle and establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China. Last year, the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Guyana was celebrated.

Xi said China and Guyana, both developing countries, should strengthen communication and cooperation, firmly support each other, and advance bilateral relations steadily for the fundamental and long-term interests of the two peoples.

China is willing to deepen the alignment between the Belt and Road Initiative and Guyana's Low-carbon Development Strategy 2030, and elevate the level of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries, Xi said.

Xi said China welcomes Guyana's participation in the China International Import Expo to introduce more of Guyana's distinctive and high-quality products into the Chinese market.

China encourages its companies to invest in Guyana, expand mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as energy, mining, finance, agriculture, fisheries and infrastructure construction, and foster new sources of growth, he said.

Xi called on both countries to strengthen people-to-people exchanges, facilitate mutual travel and visits, and consolidate the foundation of public support for friendship between the two countries.

China and Guyana have broad common interests and similar positions in international and regional affairs, Xi said.

Xi congratulated Guyana on being elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2024-2025 term.

Xi said China supports Guyana in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs, and is willing to work with Guyana to practice true multilateralism, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and jointly address global challenges such as climate change, food security and energy security.

He said China is willing to work with Caribbean countries to build a closer community with a shared future.

Xi expressed the hope that Guyana will continue to play an active role in promoting relations between China and the Caribbean countries.

Noting that Guyana and China have enjoyed sound relations and solid political mutual trust, Ali said the past 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations have been years of friendship, cooperation, and mutual support.

Guyana firmly adheres to the one-China principle, highly admires President Xi's outstanding leadership, and highly values China's international influence, Ali said.

Ali said China has played an important role in the economic and social development of Guyana and the Caribbean region, not only by sharing its experience but also providing valuable assistance in developing infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare and other areas.

Ali said Guyana regards China as a highly reliable cooperative partner and welcomes Chinese companies to invest and do business in Guyana.

Guyana supports a series of major initiatives put forward by President Xi and actively participates in the Belt and Road cooperation, Ali said.

Guyana is ready to closely communicate and collaborate with China to promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity and establish a fairer and more equitable international order, Ali said.

Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Wang Yi, and Shen Yiqin attended the meeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. Ali is in Chengdu to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)