Senior Chinese diplomat meets Guyanese FM

Xinhua) 21:34, July 28, 2023

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and Chinese foreign minister, met with Hugh Todd, minister of foreign affairs of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, on Friday in Chengdu, the capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Wang called on both sides to make joint efforts to deepen cooperation in various fields and push for sustained and in-depth development of bilateral relations under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state.

Todd, who is accompanying Guyanese President Irfaan Ali for the opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade, said that Guyana firmly abides by the one-China principle and is a reliable strategic partner of China. It is believed that China will continue to show global leadership, promote solidarity among developing countries and promote the South-South cooperation, said Todd.

