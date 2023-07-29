Foundation of China-U.S. relations lies in people: Chinese diplomat in U.S.

Xinhua) 11:05, July 29, 2023

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Xinhua) -- The foundation of China-U.S. relations lies in the people, said a senior Chinese diplomat at a cultural event hosted by the Chinese Embassy in the United States on Thursday.

The event "Evening at the Chinese Embassy" was held in partnership with the local organization "Things to Do DC." More than 200 local community members gathered to experience traditional Chinese culture, watch cultural performances, and taste Chinese delicacies.

In her opening remarks, Xu Xueyuan, minister of the Chinese Embassy in the United States, said that the Chinese pursue a harmonious social relationship. She quoted Confucius as saying "gentlemen pursue harmony without uniformity." This line of thinking explains why Chinese people advocate seeking common ground and allow for differences in their daily lives.

Xu said that the Chinese seek a harmonious relationship between humans and nature, namely "People's well-being must come first" and "all creatures are equal." These ideas are visible in China's efforts to protect the ecological environment and pursue sustainable development.

Xu also said that the Chinese value a harmonious international relationship. The Chinese culture has all along valued peace and harmony among nations and countries. This is apparent in China's foreign policy line that advocates all countries, big or small, are equal members of the international community and fellow partners in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xu also underscored that the foundation of the China-U.S. relationship lies in the people. Cultural communication is an important bridge for mutual understanding, respect, and commonality.

"We hope tonight's program will encourage you to explore more about China and its ongoing efforts for modernization. We also encourage you to travel to China in the future. You will find an open and prospering country of hope and promise," Xu said.

In the following cultural session, young diplomats introduced Chinese tea culture to the guests. A tea master showed the guests how to make tea with traditional teaware, and invited the guests to try tea making and tasting.

Musicians from the Washington Chinese Traditional Orchestra introduced traditional Chinese instruments including the guzheng, pipa, bamboo flute, dulcimer, and erhu, and performed folk melodies such as "A Joyful Day," "A Heavenly Road," and "Flowers and Full Moon." The students from the U.S. Wushu Academy gave martial arts performances, garnering a lot of applause from the audience. The magician Li Peng, who combined Sichuan opera face-changing with magic, brought the atmosphere to a climax.

In the calligraphy booth, the guests learned about China's "Four Treasures of the Study," and tried writing their Chinese names and words for good wishes. In the Han-style clothing booth, they tried on traditional costumes and took pictures. In the food booth, they tasted Peking Duck, Typhoon Shelter Prawns, Yangzhou Fried Rice and other Chinese delicacies.

The guests also posed for group photos, expressed their keen interest in Chinese culture, and praised the event as an enjoyable and memorable experience.

