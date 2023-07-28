Commentary: Washington's behavior of defaming China "problematic"

Xinhua) 13:46, July 28, 2023

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Upon arrival at Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wasted no time throwing mud at China.

This time, he called Beijing's engagement in the region "problematic behavior" and Chinese investment "predatory" that would hurt the local economy.

Behind the China-bashing cliche, Blinken, the first U.S. state secretary to visit Tonga, was actually asking the island nation to take sides and making the region a new arena of rivalry, but he should understand that smearing others' normal cooperation is a real problematic behavior. His accusation is not only an attack on China, but also unwise questioning of Tonga's judgment on choosing partners as a sovereign country.

At a joint press conference after his meeting with Blinken on Wednesday, Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni told the U.S. guest that his country had no concerns about its relationship with China.

When Tonga was faced with multiple challenges, including volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, and the COVID-19 pandemic, China often rushed to its assistance. As facts have proven, China's friendship has always been based on deeds rather than words, Tongan King Tupou VI has said.

In the broader Pacific islands, China has carried out a large number of assistance projects that meet the actual needs of the countries it tries to help. These projects have strongly promoted local economic development and improved people's livelihood. While offering help, China always fully respects the sovereignty and independence, as well as the will and the cultural traditions of the countries assisted.

Based on its own development experience, China has conducted mutually beneficial cooperation with other developing countries by upholding justice and pursuing shared interests, and provided assistance without attaching any political strings.

Such cooperation has greatly promoted economic and social development as well as people's livelihood in relevant countries. The Mombasa-Nairobi Railway financed and built by China has created nearly 50,000 jobs for Kenya. By the end of 2022, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has brought 25.4 billion U.S. dollars in direct investment to Pakistan and created 236,000 jobs. The list goes on.

If Washington really cares about the development of the Pacific islands, it should first apologize and fully compensate for the damage caused by its over 60 nuclear tests in the region, address the islands' pressing challenges of climate change with concrete actions, and focus on the real needs of local people, rather than sending senior officials to stage a runway-show-like diplomatic campaign.

And if the United States is truly committed to a better future and the well-being of the people in other parts of the world, it should stop slinging mud at China, and instead join hands with China to help countries in need.

A country that offers very little help, but tries very hard to obstruct other countries' helping hands, and even pursues its own interests at the expense of others', does not measure up to the image of a respectable major power.

