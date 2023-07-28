China's special envoy for climate change holds dialogue with John Kerry

Xinhua) 08:40, July 28, 2023

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Xie Zhenhua, China's special envoy for climate change, held a video dialogue with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry upon invitation on Thursday.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment said Xie and Kerry exchanged views on strengthening China-U.S. dialogue, and on cooperating to promote global, multilateral efforts to tackle climate change. The two sides agreed to maintain close communication.

The last dialogue between the two special envoys took place in Beijing from July 16 to 19.

Recently, Xie also met with Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to China Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi. The pair exchanged in-depth views on the upcoming 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and on the climate cooperation between the two countries.

During his meeting with the ambassador, Xie expressed China's firm support for the UAE's hosting of COP28.

