At least 15 injured following explosion in Russia's Rostov region

Xinhua) 11:03, July 29, 2023

MOSCOW, July 28 (Xinhua) -- At least 15 people were injured following an explosion in the city of Taganrog in Russia's Rostov region, Governor Vasily Golubev said Friday.

According to preliminary information, no one was killed, and those injured have already sought medical assistance after the explosion, Golubev said in a Telegram post.

He added that the blast likely occurred when a rocket exploded near a cafe in the city center.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the country's air defenses intercepted a Ukrainian missile targeting residential infrastructure, and fragments of the downed rocket fell on the territory of Taganrog.

