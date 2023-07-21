Ukraine says to consider ships to Russia-controlled ports as military cargo carriers

Xinhua) 13:14, July 21, 2023

KIEV, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that it will consider all ships traveling to Russia and Russia-controlled areas in Ukraine through the Black Sea as potential carriers of military cargo.

"All vessels heading in the waters of the Black Sea in the direction of seaports of the Russian Federation and Ukrainian seaports located on the territory of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia may be considered by Ukraine as carrying military cargo with all the associated risks," the ministry said in a post on Telegram.

The new rules will take effect from midnight local time on July 21, it said.

The announcement came after Russia's Defense Ministry said Wednesday it would consider ships destined for Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea to be carriers of military cargo.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)