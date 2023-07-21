Ukraine says to consider ships to Russia-controlled ports as military cargo carriers
KIEV, July 20 (Xinhua) -- The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that it will consider all ships traveling to Russia and Russia-controlled areas in Ukraine through the Black Sea as potential carriers of military cargo.
"All vessels heading in the waters of the Black Sea in the direction of seaports of the Russian Federation and Ukrainian seaports located on the territory of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia may be considered by Ukraine as carrying military cargo with all the associated risks," the ministry said in a post on Telegram.
The new rules will take effect from midnight local time on July 21, it said.
The announcement came after Russia's Defense Ministry said Wednesday it would consider ships destined for Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea to be carriers of military cargo.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. supply of cluster bombs to Ukraine shows limitations of liberalism: Foreign Policy
- No staff of China's Consulate-General in Odessa hurt in nearby explosion: spokesperson
- Ukraine hopes to continue grain deal without Russia: Zelensky
- Russia suspends participation in Black Sea grain deal
- UN chief regrets Russia's decision to end Black Sea grain deal
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.