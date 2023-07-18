Russia suspends participation in Black Sea grain deal

Xinhua) 10:42, July 18, 2023

MOSCOW, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Moscow suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain export deal, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday when the deal was set to expire.

"Unfortunately, the part of these Black Sea agreements that concerns Russia has not been implemented so far, so its effect is terminated," local media reported citing Peskov. Russia had been complaining that its demands to improve its own grain and fertilizer exports have not been met.

Peskov nonetheless noted that as soon as the Russian part of the agreements is fulfilled, the country will immediately return to the deal.

Russia and Ukraine signed separately with Türkiye and the United Nations the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Istanbul in July 2022, which allowed Ukraine to export its grain and other agricultural products from its Black Sea ports.

The initiative, which was initially valid for 120 days, was extended in mid-November 2022 for another 120 days till March 18, 2023.

Then, Russia agreed to extend the deal for only 60 days. On May 17, Russia agreed to extend the deal for another 60 days.

