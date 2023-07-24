Russia launches strike on Ukraine's facilities producing drone boats near Odessa: defense ministry

Xinhua) 14:07, July 24, 2023

MOSCOW, July 23 (Xinhua) -- The Russian forces carried out an overnight missile strike on facilities that manufacture and prepare drone boats near the Ukrainian city of Odessa, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday in a statement.

"Last night, the Russian armed forces launched a group strike with long-range high-precision sea- and air-based weapons on facilities where terrorist acts against Russia were being prepared using uncrewed boats, as well as on places where they were being manufactured near the city of Odessa," it said.

Foreign mercenaries were seen at the affected facilities, it added.

All selected targets were destroyed, according to the ministry.

